Trail Blazers Exercise 2021-22 Team Options on Nassir Little and Anfernee Simons

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 27, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised 2021-22 Team Options on the rookie contracts of forward Nassir Little and guard Anfernee Simons, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Little, 20, was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He appeared in 48 games (five starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season, posting averages of 3.6 points (43.0% FG, 23.7% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 11.9 minutes.

Simons, 21, was the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. In 91 games (five starts) over two-plus seasons with the Trail Blazers, Simons has averaged 7.3 points (40.4% FG, 33.5% 3-PT, 78.2% FT), 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 17.6 minutes.