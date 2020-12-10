Trail Blazers Team Up With Fred Meyer To Fill Moda Center With Cutouts Of Fans

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 10, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have teamed up with Fred Meyer to provide an opportunity for fans to feel like they are part of the home game experience. While there will not be real fans inside Moda Center for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, fans can join in on the action with a Trail Blazers Fan Cutout.

Upon purchase, fans will be able to submit a photo of their head and choose one of three Trail Blazers jersey designs for their cutout – Statement, Icon or City Edition.

Fans can purchase a cutout now through December 16 to be guaranteed a spot in the Fred Meyer Fan Zone in Moda Center for opening day through the first half of the NBA season. Cutouts that are purchased between December 17-30 will be added to the Fred Meyer Fan Zone after the New Year for the remainder of the first half of the season.

Ten percent of net proceeds from cutout sales will go to the Trail Blazers Foundation, which is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn and play.

For more information and to purchase a Trail Blazers Fan Cutout, visit trailblazers.com/cutout.

