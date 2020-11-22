Trail Blazers Sign Harry Giles

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent forward/center Harry Giles, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Giles, 22, averaged 6.9 points (55.4% FG, 77.6% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 14.5 minutes in 46 games (17 starts) for the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season. He scored in double figures 15 times during the season, including a performance with 23 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes at Orlando on Aug. 2.

In two NBA seasons, both with Sacramento, Giles (6-11, 240) has posted career averages of 7.0 points (52.4% FG, 68.6% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 14.3 minutes in 104 games (17 starts).

Originally selected out of Duke by Portland with the 20th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Giles’ draft rights were included in a draft-night trade to the Kings for the draft rights to Zach Collins.

Giles will wear No. 10 for the Trail Blazers.