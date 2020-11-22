Trail Blazers Sign Derrick Jones Jr

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr., it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Derrick’s elite athleticism, defensive versatility and ability to rebound on both ends of the floor enable him to make an immediate impact in multiple areas of need,” said Olshey.

Jones, 23, averaged 8.5 points (52.7% FG, 28.0% 3-PT, 77.2% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.98 steals and 23.3 minutes in 59 games (16 starts) for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 season. He averaged career highs in points, assists, steals and minutes last season and ranked third on the Heat in deflections. Jones shot 67.7% on two-point field goal attempts in 2019-20, good for the ninth-highest in the NBA among players with at least 100 attempts.

For his career, Jones (6-6, 210) owns averages of 6.7 points (51.1% FG, 28.2% 3-PT, 69.0% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists 0.71 steals and 19.4 minutes in 171 games (46 starts) with Phoenix and Miami.

A four-year NBA veteran, Jones signed with Phoenix in 2016 after going undrafted out of UNLV in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Jones will wear No. 55 for the Trail Blazers.