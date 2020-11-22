Trail Blazers Sign CJ Elleby

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard/forward CJ Elleby,it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Trail Blazers selected Elleby (6-6, 200) with the 46th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Elleby, 20, joins the Trail Blazers after spending two years at Washington State, where he averaged 16.6 points (41.3% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 74.9% FT), 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.39 steals and 32.1 minutes in 64 games (60 starts). Elleby was the third-fastest player in Washington State history to score 1,000 career points and is the first player to be drafted from the school since 2011.

An All-Pac-12 First Team selection as a sophomore in 2019-20, Elleby averaged 18.4 points (39.6% FG, 33.9% 3-PT, 82.3% FT), 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.75 steals and 0.81 blocks during his second collegiate campaign. He ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring, seventh in rebounding and first in steals while becoming the first player in Washington State history to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks in a single season.

Elleby will wear No. 16 for the Trail Blazers.