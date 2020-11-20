Trail Blazers Acquire Enes Kanter in Three-Team Trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired center Enes Kanter from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that sends forward Mario Hezonja to the Memphis Grizzlies, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Kanter, a nine-year NBA veteran, played for the Celtics during the 2019-20 season after joining the team as a free agent last summer. In 58 games (seven starts) for Boston, he averaged 8.1 points (57.2% FG, 70.7% FT), 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 16.9 minutes.

It is a return to Portland for Kanter, 28, who was signed by the Trail Blazers in February 2019 and was a part of the team’s run to the 2019 Western Conference Finals. In 23 games (eight starts) with the Trail Blazers, Kanter averaged 13.1 points (57.7% FG, 73.5% FT), 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He averaged 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 28.8 minutes in 16 games (14 starts) during Portland’s playoff run.

Originally selected out of Kentucky with the 3rd overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Kanter holds career averages of 11.6 points (54.3% FG, 77.6% FT) and 7.6 rebounds in 641 games (223 starts) with Utah, Oklahoma City, New York, Boston and Portland.

Hezonja averaged 4.8 points (42.2% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 81.4% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 53 games (four starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season.

To complete the trade, Boston sent the draft rights to Desmond Bane, who was selected with the 30th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, to Memphis in exchange for two future second round draft picks.