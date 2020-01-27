Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 27, 2020) –Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending January 26, it was announced today by the league.

For the week, Lillard averaged 52.7 points (53.4% FG, 57.4% 3-PT, 94.9% FT), 7.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists while guiding the Trail Blazers to a 2-1 record. During the week, Lillard became the first player in Trail Blazers history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games and became the second player in league history to make at least eight three-pointers in three consecutive games.

Lillard started the week by scoring a franchise-record 61 points (17-37 FG, 11-20 3-PT, 16-16 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in an overtime victory over Golden State on Jan. 20. His 61 points are the most points scored in an NBA game this season while his 11 three-pointers were also a franchise record. In a loss to Dallas on Jan. 23, Lillard recorded 47 points (16-28 FG, 8-15 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal. It was his 25th career game with 40-plus points. Lillard closed the week with 50 points (14-23 FG, 8-12 3-PT, 14-16 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists to lead Portland to a win over Indiana on Jan. 26. It marked the fifth time in NBA history that a player scored 50-plus points on 23 or fewer field goal attempts.

For the season, Lillard is averaging 28.8 points (45.5% FG, 38.2% 3-PT, 88.8% FT), 4.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He ranks fifth in the league in scoring average, sixth in assists per game and is second in both three-pointers made (170) and free throws made (317).

It is the eighth time in his career that Lillard has won the weekly honor and the first time this season.