Trail Blazers Transfer Jaylen Hoard to The Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 22, 2020) –The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of forward Jaylen Hoard to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

In 12 games with the Trail Blazers this season, Hoard, 20, has averaged 2.7 points (44.8% FG, 54.5% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Hoard (6-8, 215) has averaged 18.8 points (55.2% FG, 68.0% FT), 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in nine games with the Legends this season.