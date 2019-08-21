Moda Center Named First Arena to Earn LEED O+M Platinum Certification

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 21, 2019) – Moda Center is the first arena to receive LEED O+M (v4.1) Platinum Certification, a major milestone in the greening of sports. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building and community and home project types, LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

The Platinum certification, awarded to Moda Center by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), identifies and rewards best practices for a building’s energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience.

“We are very proud to be the first existing professional sports arena to receive LEED Platinum certification,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Nine years ago, we were the first existing arena to achieve LEED Gold status, and we continue to innovate and develop our sustainable processes and procedures to provide a healthy, sustainable arena for our community. Sustainability is and always will be a crucial part of our culture. We would not have gotten here without our dedicated guests, staff and our partners at Levy Restaurants.”

“Moda Center has been a leader in sustainability within our league and across the sports and entertainment industry,” said Erin Schnieders, NBA Head of Arena Development & Standards. “Since their initial certification almost a decade ago to now achieving the highest level of accreditation, they have demonstrated a continued commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe space while reducing their environmental impact.”

Moda Center has shown that they are leaders with their continued commitment to sustainable resources and renewable energy. This is demonstrated through strong partnerships with companies sharing similar goals, including DeSantis Landscapes. Food waste in the building is turned into soil that DeSantis Landscapes uses throughout the Rose Quarter campus, contributing to the 1 million pounds of material diverted from landfills annually. The Moda Center Environmental Services crew post-sorts after every event, going through the items of every bag of waste and properly sorting materials into the appropriate streams.

“On behalf of the Green Sports Alliance and RWDI, I want to congratulate Moda Center for achieving LEED Platinum,” said Elaine Aye, Associate/Regional Manager at RWDI and board member of the Green Sports Alliance. “Achieving a high level of performance for an existing sports venue can be challenging at best, and the Moda Center team continues to improve their environmental footprint. They understand that sustainability is a journey and are a leading example in the sports industry by effectively focusing on best operational and management practices.”

Moda Center continues to drive programs to protect the environment and reduce environmental impact:

Waste - Responsibly manage our supply chain and waste stream through environmentally conscious purchasing, recycling, food waste diversion with the help of local nonprofits, and much more. We have partnered with ServiceMaster Building Services and implemented the Capture and Removal Clean system to provide detergent-free cleaning products acknowledged by the FDA, providing our guests and staff with cleaner, healthier workspaces. All products at concession stands are recyclable or compostable.

- Responsibly manage our supply chain and waste stream through environmentally conscious purchasing, recycling, food waste diversion with the help of local nonprofits, and much more. We have partnered with ServiceMaster Building Services and implemented the Capture and Removal Clean system to provide detergent-free cleaning products acknowledged by the FDA, providing our guests and staff with cleaner, healthier workspaces. All products at concession stands are recyclable or compostable. Water - Use of low-flow toilets and fixtures, smart irrigation & controls, and drought-resistant landscaping, as well as the purchase of Water Restoration Certificates.

- Use of low-flow toilets and fixtures, smart irrigation & controls, and drought-resistant landscaping, as well as the purchase of Water Restoration Certificates. Energy - Reduce and offset our energy use through building and equipment upgrades to more efficient systems and purchasing carbon offsets for natural gas usage through Bonneville Environmental Foundation. We have also partnered with Pacific Power and BayWa r.e. to purchase renewable energy credits through the Blue Sky Select Program.

- Reduce and offset our energy use through building and equipment upgrades to more efficient systems and purchasing carbon offsets for natural gas usage through Bonneville Environmental Foundation. We have also partnered with Pacific Power and BayWa r.e. to purchase renewable energy credits through the Blue Sky Select Program. Food - Partnership with Levy Restaurants and local food vendors to prioritize local, organic, hormone free food at Moda Center. We have teamed up with Urban Gleaners to make sure excess food from Moda Center goes to local children and families to alleviate hunger.

- Partnership with Levy Restaurants and local food vendors to prioritize local, organic, hormone free food at Moda Center. We have teamed up with Urban Gleaners to make sure excess food from Moda Center goes to local children and families to alleviate hunger. Transportation - Support responsible transportation for staff and fans by installing EV charging stations and supporting public transportation and biking or walking to work and games.

To learn more about the Rose Quarters sustainability efforts, visit trailblazers.com/livegreener.

ABOUT THE ROSE QUARTER

Established in 1995, the Rose Quarter is a 30-acre sports and entertainment district located on the east bank of the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. The region is highlighted by two multi-purpose arenas, the 19,393-seat Moda Center and 12,888-seat Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Together, the venues serve as homes to the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and a wide variety of concerts, family shows and other events. Founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988, the Trail Blazers are the foremost resident of the Moda Center after winning the 1977 NBA Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Widely known for its innovative approaches to sustainability and environmental practices, Moda Center is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The Rose Quarter also includes a large commons area, annex office building, four parking garages, signature restaurant and bar Dr. Jack’s, and easy access to the city’s robust public transportation system. For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit rosequarter.com.