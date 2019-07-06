Trail Blazers Re-Sign Guard/Forward Rodney Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed guard/forward Rodney Hood, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Rodney became an impact player for us as soon as he joined the team and played a critical role in our regular and post season success,” said Olshey. “We are fortunate he chose to return to Portland”.

Hood, 26, averaged 9.6 points (45.2% FG, 34.5% 3-PT, 80.5% FT), 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 24.4 minutes in 27 games (four starts) after being acquired by the Trail Blazers in a trade with Cleveland on February 4, 2019.

During Portland’s run to the 2019 Western Conference Finals, Hood (6-8, 205) averaged 9.9 points (46.8% FG, 35.3% 3-PT, 81.8% FT), 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 23.3 minutes in 16 games. He was Portland’s third-leading scorer against Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals, averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point line during the seven-game series.

In five NBA seasons with Utah, Cleveland and Portland, Hood holds career averages of 12.6 points (42.2% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 84.1%FT), 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 27.2 minutes.

Hood was originally selected by Utah with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke. He was traded from Utah to Cleveland on February 8, 2018