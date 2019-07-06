Trail Blazers Acquire Hassan Whiteside from Miami in Multi-Team Deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired center Hassan Whiteside from the Miami Heat in a four-team deal that will send forward Maurice Harkless to the LA Clippers and center Meyers Leonardto the Heat, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

"Acquiring Hassan is an impact move for our roster,” said Olshey. “He is an elite shot blocker, rebounder and paint presence on both ends of the floor. We have pursued Hassan through multiple avenues at various times in his career and are ecstatic to be adding him to our organization”.

Whiteside, 30, averaged 12.3 points (57.1% FG, 44.9% FT), 11.3 rebounds, 1.89 blocks and 23.3 minutes in 72 games (53 starts) for Miami during the 2018-19 season.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Whiteside (7-0, 265) holds career averages of 13.4 points (57.4% FG, 59.3% FT), 11.4 rebounds, 2.33 blocks and 26.0 minutes in 343 games (259 starts) with Miami and Sacramento. Originally selected by Sacramento with the 33rd overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft, Whiteside played two seasons for the Kings and has spent the last five seasons with the Heat. He led the NBA in blocks per game during the 2015-16 season (3.68) and rebounds per game during the 2016-17 season (14.1).

The trade also sends Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia to Miami, Josh Richardson from Miami to Philadelphia and a future first round draft pick goes from Miami to the Clippers.

In four seasons with the Trail Blazers, Harkless averaged 7.7 points (49.1% FG, 33.0% 3-PT, 64.6% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.91 steal and 23.2 minutes in 274 games (172 starts). He was acquired by Portland in a trade with Orlando on July 14, 2015.

Leonard was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 11th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He appeared in 393 games (42 starts) over seven seasons in Portland, posting averages of 5.6 points (47.9% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 82.8% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 15.5 minutes.