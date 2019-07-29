Trail Blazers Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 29, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their five-game 2019 NBA preseason schedule today, tipping-off Tuesday, Oct. 8, vs. the Denver Nuggets at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in celebration of the team’s 50th season of NBA basketball.

Portland continues its preseason home slate at the Moda Center on Oct. 10 vs. Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, followed by a kids-themed game vs. the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 12, at 5 p.m.

The Trail Blazers will play back-to-back road games on Oct. 16 at the Utah Jazz and Oct. 17 at Denver to close out the preseason.

The opener vs. Denver at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the venue the Trail Blazers called home from 1970-95, will be played on a special 50th anniversary basketball court for the first time and the team will celebrate a number of "franchise firsts" in Trail Blazers history during the game. To learn more about Portland's 50th anniversary celebrations, visit trailblazers.com/50.

Blaze the Trail Cat is inviting local youth to the game on Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Phoenix, which will feature an early start time of 5 p.m., as part of the team's Rip City Academy youth basketball initiatives. The contest will feature kids-themed experiences, including a special pregame event, games and entertainment. To learn more about the team's youth initiatives, visit trailblazers.com/youthbasketball.

The Oct. 8 game vs. Denver and Oct. 12 game vs. Phoenix will be televised live on NBC Sports Northwest, the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, and all five games will be aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620.

For Trail Blazers tickets, call 844-RIP-CITY or visit trailblazers.com. Preseason tickets for all three games will go on sale to the public on Aug. 14, however the Oct. 8 game vs. Denver will not be included in ticket packages.

2019 TRAIL BLAZERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE