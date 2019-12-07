Jaylen Hoard Transferred to Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 7, 2019) –The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of forward Jaylen Hoard from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League to Portland, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

In three games with the Trail Blazers this season, Hoard, 20, has averaged 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Hoard (6-8, 215) has appeared in four games with the Legends, posting averages of 17.8 points (55.8% FG, 53.8% FT), 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.