Moses Brown and Jaylen Hoard Transferred to Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 1, 2019) –The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfers of center Moses Brown and forward Jaylen Hoard to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in four games for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. In three games with the Legends this season, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 5.7 points (66.7% FG) and 4.7 rebounds.

In three games with the Trail Blazers this season, Hoard, 20, has averaged 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Hoard (6-8, 215) has appeared in three games with the Legends, posting averages of 18.7 points (56.4% FG, 75.0% FT), 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist.