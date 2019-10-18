Trail Blazers Waive Blevins, Caupain and Perrantes

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 18, 2019) –The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Keljin Blevins and guards Troy Caupain and London Perrantes, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

All three players were signed to training camp contracts in September.

Blevins, 23, averaged 4.3 points 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 28 total minutes during four preseason appearances.

Caupain, 23, posted averages of 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 48 total minutes in five preseason games.

Perrantes, 25, appeared in all five preseason games, amassing totals of four points, one rebound and 10 assists in 43 minutes.

The Trail Blazers roster now stands at 14 players with two additional players under two-way contracts.