Trail Blazers Re-Sign Carmelo Anthony

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Anthony, 36, averaged 15.4 points (43.0 FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 84.5% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 32.8 minutes in 58 games (all starts) with the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season. After signing with Portland last November, Anthony was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 2 and at the season’s end was honored by the Trail Blazers with the Maurice Lucas Award, recognizing his contributions on the court and in the community.

Among all-time NBA leaders, Anthony ranks 15th in points (26,446), 19th in field goals (9,473), 35th in minutes (40,030) and 40th in three-pointers (1,449). He is one of 12 players in NBA history with at least 26,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 3,200 assists.

A 17-year NBA veteran, Anthony holds career NBA averages of 23.6 points (44.8% FG, 34.9% 3-PT, 81.2% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.01 steals in 1,122 games (1,114 starts) with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland. Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star, a six-time All-NBA honoree and a four-time Olympic medal winner (three gold, one bronze). Originally selected by the Denver Nuggets with the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony attended Syracuse University where he won the 2003 NCAA Championship as a freshman.