NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass” Offers Enhanced Content for 2018-19 Portland Trail Blazers NBA Season – Fans Can Buy Now

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 18, 2018 – NBC Sports Regional Networks launched their direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass,” for the 2018-19 season. Available for purchase today, the streaming product allows fans residing in Portland Trail Blazers territory access to 15 Blazers road games during the 2018-19 NBA season, beginning with the team’s November 23 game against the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

The pass also features enhanced content, including pre- and post- game shows and full replays for all 15 games, as well as Trail Blazers Raw recap shows for all games beginning November 23, at the same price point as last season. NBC Sports Northwest will continue to present its traditional TV offering and streaming via “TV Everywhere” of 76 Blazers games for the 2018-19 season, including the 15 games also available via “Blazers Pass.”

NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass” can be purchased now through Nov. 19 at the special discounted rate of $31.50. The pass will be available for its regular rate of $34.99 if purchased November 20 or later. The pass is only available to fans in Blazers Territory, as determined by NBA rules. Fans can visit http://www.NBCSports.com/Blazers to check whether the pass is available in their area, and to purchase the product.

“We’re proud to bring back ‘Blazers Pass’ so fans in Rip City can have more ways to watch their favorite team, with the flexibility to enjoy it on the platform of their choice,” said Len Mead, GM, NBC Sports Northwest.

In response to previous fan feedback for more input into game selection, NBC Sports Northwest and the Trail Blazers offered fans the opportunity to vote on which games to include in the pass, following the first game on November 23rd. The games with the most votes were added to the pass.

This season’s “Blazers Pass” schedule is highlighted by two games against the defending champion Golden State Warriors; a matchup with LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers; a meeting with the West’s 2017-18 #2 seed Houston Rockets; a rematch from the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans, and games against top teams from the East, including the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors.

The full 2018-19 “Blazers Pass” schedule:

Nov. 23 at Golden State

Dec. 2 at San Antonio

Dec. 11 at Houston

Dec. 27 at Golden State

Jan. 13 at Denver

Jan. 21 at Utah

Jan. 22 at Oklahoma City

Feb. 11 at Oklahoma City

Feb. 23 at Philadelphia

Feb. 27 at Boston

Mar. 1 at Toronto

Mar. 15 at New Orleans

Mar. 16 at San Antonio

Apr. 1 at Minnesota

Apr. 9 at L.A. Lakers

For all Trail Blazers games beginning November 23, “Blazers Pass” subscribers will have access to all NBC Sports Northwest’s Trail Blazers Raw recap show. Trail Blazers Raw allows fans to experience the highs and lows of each game day in a condensed 30-minute game recap show. It includes the storylines headed into the game, a fast-paced recap with game highlights, and added analysis of the game’s key moments. In all, fans will be able to watch more than 60 episodes of Trail Blazers Raw this season.

“Blazers Pass” is part of NBC Sports Gold’s suite of direct-to-consumer live streaming products available on desktop, mobile, tablets and connected TV devices. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV V4, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.