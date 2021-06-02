NBA Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard's 55-point performance in Game 5
Voices from around the league took to social media to express their feelings about Dame's historic night
In the end, Denver got the Game 5 win in a double overtime instant classic, but it was Damian Lillard's heroics that had social media buzzing well into the early morning hours. Lillard was a trending topic on Twitter as the game went into its first overtime, and by Wednesday morning the site had seen hundreds of thousands of users share their reactions to his performance. Below find a selection of some of the reactions from around the sports world.
.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021
I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words...
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021
This a spiritual experience.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021
Man @Dame_Lillard is crazy man!
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 2, 2021
.@Dame_Lillard is so Clutch! No one better in crunch time!
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 2, 2021
Yep! We’ve seen that one before @Dame_Lillard
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021
Dame....
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 2, 2021
Dame something serious!!
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2021
Come on.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021
It’s Dame time!! Damian Lillard hit a last minute 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, moments ago a step back 3 to send the game into double overtime, and ANOTHER ONE!!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021
The most clutch shot maker in the NBA is @Dame_Lillard hands down
— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) June 2, 2021
Dame knows none of us want to keep watching LA/PHX
— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) June 2, 2021
DAMIAN LILLARD’S CHROMOSOMES ARE ACTUALLY JUST VERY TINY CHAINSAWS I DON’T KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS BUT I KNOW IT’S TRUE
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 2, 2021
Boy you crazy!! @Dame_Lillard
— Baze (@24Bazemore) June 2, 2021
Dame ain’t human lol
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 2, 2021
NEXT UP: