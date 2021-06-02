NBA Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard's 55-point performance in Game 5

In the end, Denver got the Game 5 win in a double overtime instant classic, but it was Damian Lillard's heroics that had social media buzzing well into the early morning hours. Lillard was a trending topic on Twitter as the game went into its first overtime, and by Wednesday morning the site had seen hundreds of thousands of users share their reactions to his performance. Below find a selection of some of the reactions from around the sports world.

.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

This a spiritual experience. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

Man @Dame_Lillard is crazy man! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 2, 2021

.@Dame_Lillard is so Clutch! No one better in crunch time! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 2, 2021

Yep! We’ve seen that one before @Dame_Lillard — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2021

Dame.... — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 2, 2021

Dame something serious!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2021

Come on. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

It’s Dame time!! Damian Lillard hit a last minute 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, moments ago a step back 3 to send the game into double overtime, and ANOTHER ONE!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021

The most clutch shot maker in the NBA is @Dame_Lillard hands down — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) June 2, 2021

Dame knows none of us want to keep watching LA/PHX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) June 2, 2021

DAMIAN LILLARD’S CHROMOSOMES ARE ACTUALLY JUST VERY TINY CHAINSAWS I DON’T KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS BUT I KNOW IT’S TRUE — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 2, 2021