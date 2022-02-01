Nassir Little Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery this morning to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Little will begin a treatment and rehabilitation plan and is expected to make a full recovery prior to next season’s training camp.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

In 42 games this season (23 starts), Little averaged career highs of 9.8 points (46.0% FG, 33.1% 3-PT, 73.4% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.86 blocks and 25.9 minutes.