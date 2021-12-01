MRI Confirms Damian Lillard With Lower Abdominal Tendinopathy

Portland guard will be re-evaluated in 10 days
Posted: Dec 01, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 1, 2021) – Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirms Portland guard Damian Lillard with lower abdominal tendinopathy, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Lillard will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Through 20 games (all starts) this season, Lillard is averaging 21.5 points (39.7% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 91.1% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 35.7 minutes for the Trail Blazers.

