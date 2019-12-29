Moses Brown transferred to Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 29, 2019) –The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of center Moses Brown from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League to Portland, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in four games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 2.0 points (42.9% FG, 50.0% FT) and 2.3 rebounds. In 12 games with the Legends, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 14.3 points (65.5% FG, 45.2% FT), 6.9 rebounds and 1.25 blocks.