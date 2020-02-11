Moses Brown and Jaylen Hoard Transferred From Texas Legends to Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 11, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfers of center Moses Brown and forward Jaylen Hoard from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League to the Trail Blazers, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in seven games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 1.4 points (44.4% FG, 50.0% FT) and 1.6 rebounds. In 22 games with the Legends, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 14.9 points (63.8% FG, 49.2% FT), 7.6 rebounds and 1.41 blocks.

In 12 games with the Trail Blazers this season, Hoard, 20, has averaged 2.7 points (44.8% FG, 54.5% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Hoard (6-8, 215) has averaged 18.7 points (53.0% FG, 66.7% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16 games (four starts) with the Legends this season.