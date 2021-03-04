McCollum Progressing Toward Return

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 4, 2021) – Portland guard CJ McCollum continues to recover from a left mid-foot fracture and has been cleared for contact practice, it was announced today by Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations.

McCollum will be reevaluated later next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Through 13 games, McCollum averaged 26.7 points (47.3% FG, 44.1% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists with Portland prior to sustaining the injury on January 16 vs. Atlanta.