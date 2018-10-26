Lillard’s Historic Half Lifts Blazers Over Magic

ORLANDO -- Damian Lillard scored seven points in the first half. Barely an hour later, he set two franchise records.

The 6-3 point guard’s 34 points in the second half broke his own franchise mark for scoring in a half and helped Portland (3-1) surge past Orlando (2-3), 128-114, in front of 15,114 at Amway Center in Orlando. Lillard’s 41-point total also set a new team record for points against the Magic, a mark previously held by Rasheed Wallace (37 points).

"Dame's second half performance was pretty good," deadpanned Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought our offense was very good most of the night. We let them back in the game but we kind of kept them at bay, so that was good."

While Lillard's second half would eventually be the story of the game, it was the bench that kept Portland afloat in the first half. Entering the game with the third-highest scoring bench unit in the NBA (45.3), Portland’s reserves once again showed out with 27 points by halftime on 12-for-16 shooting from the floor.

"I think our second unit, they've been great for us," said Lillard. "Even our previous three games, they came in and sometimes played better than the starters, giving us a spark of the bench, creating a lead. Even when we had a lead they were holding the lead or building on it. When you can have a second unit like that, you learn to trust and you get comfortable with them and they get more confident because they doing what they supposed to do for the team. Tonight, it was the same thing."

Especially for second-year center Zach Collins , who came off the bench to score 13 in the first half before finishing with a new career-high 17 points without missing a shot. The 7-0 big out of Gonzaga made his first seven shots from the field, including a desperation three at the first-quarter buzzer.

“I know one shot I should have missed, that 35-footer across half court,” said Collins, who also added six rebounds, two assists and a block. “But I felt good, was able to get some open shots. It’s easy to get open when we’ve got shooters like Seth (Curry), Dame, CJ (McCollum) and Nik (Stauskas) on the floor, so I just had to make shots.”

Behind the play of Collins and Jusuf Nurkić, who had 10 points and eight rebounds before the intermission, the Trail Blazers were able to take a 58-48 lead into the half.

And from there, Lillard would take care of the shot making. After going 1-of-7 from the field in the first half, the 6-3 point guard out of Weber State went 11-of-15 from the field, 5-of-8 from three and 7-of-7 from the line for 34 points.

“I think in the first half, offense was going how we wanted it to,” said Lillard. “We were getting places, we were getting shots, but I was also getting to spots. It wasn’t like I wasn’t able to get to spots. I thought I missed some good looks, missed a few free throws. Didn’t have great rhythm to the game but I knew I would be able to get to spots.”

It also didn’t hurt that a Magic fan sitting near Orlando’s bench decided he’d take it upon himself to razz Lillard for his first-half performance.

Lillard could be seen having a spirited conversation with a fan as he left the floor in the first half, and made sure to remind him after the final buzzer that he appreciated the motivation.

“He just kept hollering my name,” said Lillard. “‘Ah, he don’t want to play tonight! He ain’t that good!’ It wasn’t so much what he was saying; the whole first half he just wouldn’t shut up. I got tired of it, that was that.

“I told him at the end of the second quarter, I said, ‘We gonna see.’ He kept on talking and we saw.”

TOP SCORERS

CJ McCollum went 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 22 points to go with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic scored in double figures for the fourth straight game and notched his second straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Seth Curry scored in double figures for the first time as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 11 points and two assists in 22 minutes. His seven points in the fourth quarter provided a critical boost in a period that saw the Magic pull to within just three points with under eight minutes remaining.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 24 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes. Portland native Terrence Ross went 8-of-19 from the field and 5-of-9 from three to finish with 21 points off the bench.

LISTEN UP

QUOTABLE

"They had a guy behind they bench that kept running his mouth. He just kept running his mouth, running his mouth and I told him, I said 'You gonna get them in trouble. I'm here for this.' He kept on talking and then in the second half, I didn't hear a word from him. So, that's that." -- Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

With the first of 41 road games in the books, the Trail Blazers now head south to Miami to face the Heat in the second game of a four-game trip Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.