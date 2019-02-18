Lillard Lifts Team LeBron to Win with Star Shooting Display

CHARLOTTE – Damian Lillard showed off the shooting range Trail Blazers fans have grown accustomed to seeing Sunday night on the NBA’s biggest stage. Playing in his fourth NBA All-Star Game, Lillard scored 18 points – on six 3-point baskets – many of which from way beyond the arc. He added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Lillard played a pivotal role in Team LeBron’s third quarter comeback. With his team trailing 95-82 at the break, Lillard hit a trifecta of deep triples, launching his squad ahead 132-131 with a 50-point third quarter. Lillard, who leads the NBA in third quarter scoring this season (9.8), tied with Bradley Beal for most points in the third quarter (nine) among Team LeBron players.

“In a game like this, you know the floor’s going to be open. You’re going to get some good looks,” Lillard said after the game in a TNT interview. “It’s just a matter of seeing one go in. I saw one go in early, and I was able to get hot.”

Team LeBron extended its advantage in the fourth quarter, with Lillard playing significant minutes. Portland’s All-Star entered the game with 6:43 remaining and stayed on the floor until the final horn sounded, when Team LeBron secured a 178-164 win. Lillard finished with a +/- of +20, best among all players.