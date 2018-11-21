Backcourt Combines for 60 in Comeback Win at Knicks

NEW YORK – The Trail Blazers erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to win their second straight game on the road with a 118-114 victory Tuesday over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“I thought the Knicks played a really good game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "They played hard, they made a lot of good shots, very competitive. I don’t think their record shows how well they were playing. I was proud of our guys. Getting down in the third quarter, getting down 10, showed some resilience. We were able to seal the win."

The Trail Blazers are now 11-5 overall and 5-3 on the road this season. With the win, Portland takes sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, albeit by just half a game over the Warriors and Grizzlies.

Despite having tasted victory just four times through the first month of the season, the Knicks gave the Trail Blazers all they could handle for 48 minutes.

Whether it was Tim Hardaway Jr. scoring 14 points in the first quarter or former Blazer Noah Vonleh putting up a near double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half, the Trail Blazers found themselves in a dogfight from the opening tip despite the discrepancy in talent between the two teams.

"We had to grind it out," said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. "They came out and played hard and made us earn it. They competed, made shots, attacked, and played a good game. It was up to us to just be poised and weather the storm."

The back-and-forth first half ended with a 60-58 lead for the Knicks after 14 lead changes and 10 ties through the first 24 minutes.

But after a close first half, the Knicks were able to get some separation in the third quarter thanks to shooting. Portland trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter, their largest deficit of the night, before a 24-10 burst to end the period gave the Trail Blazers an 89-85 lead going into the fourth.

“The pick-and-roll was working for us," said CJ McCollum. "We were able to get into the lane and penetrate. Guys were setting great screens for us and once the lane opened up we had some time to kick it out. Guys were knocking down shots and taking advantage of the spacing.”

While the Trail Blazers would push their lead to 11 in the fourth quarter behind 13 points from CJ McCollum, the Knicks cut that lead to two with 33 seconds remaining, but Evan Turner’s put-back off a Lillard miss with fewer than 10 seconds to play sealed the win.

"Huge rebound, we needed that," said McCollum of Portland's final offensive play of the game. "Dame went to the Kobe fade, Nurk kept the ball alive and we were able to finish them off."

TOP PERFORMERS

CJ McCollum led Portland’s late charge to victory, scoring 13 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. McCollum also added four rebounds, two assists and a block in 38 minutes.

Damian Lillard went for 29 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. He also sprained his right hand after falling to the floor in the first half, though he still ended up playing 36 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth-straight double-double, which constitutes the best such streak of his career.

Meyers Leonard matched his season high with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three off the bench. Evan Turner added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal while finishing +16.

Four Knicks players finished in double figures led by Tim Hardaway Jr., who went 10-of-21 from the field for 32 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. Noah Vonleh got his double-double, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds while Trey Burke added 19 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

LISTEN UP

QUOTABLE

“We won, that’s the biggest thing right now. No one is going to look back and say ‘Oh you only beat this team by two or three.’ We just have to get wins by any means necessary, especially on the road." -- CJ McCollum

NEXT UP

After at least one day off in between the first four games of the trip, the Trail Blazers encounter a quick turnaround in the fifth game of the trip with the Bucks in Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.