Kevin Calabro Named Oregon’s Top Sportscaster For 2018 By National Sports Media Association

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 14, 2019) – The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has selected Portland Trail Blazers television play-by-play voice Kevin Calabro as Oregon’s 2018 Sportscaster of the Year. Calabro will be honored during the 60th annual NSMA Awards Weekend, June 22-24, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This marks Calabro’s first recognition by NSMA in Oregon after having been named Sportscaster of the Year nine times in Washington State.

Calabro is marking his third season anchoring Trail Blazers broadcasts on NBC Sports Northwest alongside analyst Lamar Hurd and sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam. He spent 21 years as a television and radio announcer for the former Seattle SuperSonics until that franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. Instead of relocating with the team, he chose his love for the Pacific Northwest and remained in the Seattle area as a regular postseason play-by-play announcer for Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV; as well as a member of the Westwood One Radio announcer team for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

