Jazz Cruise by Blazers on Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY – Portland’s first Christmas Day game in eight years didn’t end on a high note, as the Utah Jazz played the Trail Blazers to a 117-96 win at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Trail Blazers are now 19-15 overall and 6-10 on the road this season. The Jazz now lead the season series 2-0. Portland's record playing on Christmas Day is now 14-4, with their last two losses in games played on the holiday coming on the road.

After getting beaten by 30 in the previous meeting just a few days ago in Portland, going into the second quarter Tuesday night tied at 24-24 qualified as a success for the Trail Blazers team that has just one win in their last eight road games.

But one of the only reasons the Trail Blazers were able to hang around was due to the Jazz missing good looks from behind the three-point line. Once Utah's shots from deep started falling -- they shot 13-of-21 from three in the second, third and fourth quarters after going 0-of-8 in the first quarter -- the Trail Blazers' were unable to keep pace.

Which has been a persistent issues for the 2018-19 Trail Blazers. Utah shot 55.4% from the field on the night, including 44.8% from 3-point range. Portland opponents entered the game shooting 37.7% from downtown, the highest mark in the NBA. The Trail Blazers shot just 39.3% from the floor (39.1% 3-point).

"They didn’t make a three in the first quarter, and then they shot 60-some percent from three in the second through fourth," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Unfortunately, that was a big part of it. But I’ll say offensively I think we shot under 40 percent almost every quarter. We had a hard time finishing at the rim. We had a hard time finishing in the paint, so it was a struggle on both ends."

Between the Jazz dialing in from three and center Rudy Gobert locking down the paint -- the French center blocked seven shots Tuesday night, a season best -- Utah took an 88-70 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“They were active, active hands," said CJ McCollum. "They were up in some of the pick-and-rolls, changing some of the coverages a little bit. Overall, they just did a good job. Gobert’s at the rim and he makes things difficult."

Portland did show some late signs of life thanks to Seth Curry, who scored eight straight Portland points to cut the lead to single digits at 92-83 midway through the fourth quarter.

But any thought of a Trail Blazers' comeback would be short-lived, with the Jazz scoring nine-straight to take a 103-84 lead with 5:24 to play. A few minutes later, both teams would put in their deep reserves before playing out the string of what would eventually be a 21-point loss.

"I thought the first quarter was alright," said Stotts. "It’s difficult on the road. We have to sustain, whether it’s the mental intensity, effort, or just weathering the storm on the road. Obviously I thought we played better (than on Friday). They made a very similar game four days ago. We had them kind of in striking distance and they went on a 9-0 run that widened the gap and then the game wasn’t manageable anymore."



TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard led led all scorers with 20 points, marking his 26th game of 20 points or more this season. The 6-3 guard who played his college ball just down the road at Weber State also added five rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes.

Evan Turner added 12 points off the bench to go with three assists and three rebounds. Al-Farouq Aminu and CJ McCollum each finished with 11 points and Zach Collins added 10 to round out Portland's double-digit scorers.

Seven Jazz players finished in double figures behind 19 points from Donovan Mitchell. Rudy Gobert came within shouting distance of a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

LISTEN UP

QUOTABLE

"Well the easy answer is (Utah) made a lot of threes after the first quarter." -- Terry Stotts

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers now head back to the Pacific coast to play the first of two consecutive games versus the Golden State Warriors, with the first scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.