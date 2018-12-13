Grizzlies Grind Out Win Over Blazers in Memphis

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies play a physical, low-scoring style of basketball, and that’s exactly how they defeated the Trail Blazers at FedExForum on Wednesday night. Memphis came away with a 92-83 win, holding Portland to a season low in scoring.

“They just grind on you. They play physical,” said Damian Lillard. “They play good team defense. They’re always there. They come out aggressive and see what they can get away with. An aggressive team is usually going to get the benefit of the doubt, and that’s kind of been their style for years.”

The Grizzlies entered the game fourth-to-last in the NBA in points per game (103.3) and third in points allowed (102.8). Neither team reached those averages on this night.

“They’ve done that for a long time,” added Head Coach Terry Stotts on their style of play. “I think J.B. (Bickerstaff) has done a great job of establishing an identity, and they’ve had a lot of success here over the years having that identity.”

CJ McCollum nearly propelled the Blazers to victory with a season-high tying 40 points on 16-for-27 shooting. He scored 20 points in both halves of play.

“As the game went along, I thought we still did a pretty good job defending, but the ball didn’t go in for us,” said Lillard. “CJ was the only person making shots.”

The Trail Blazers jumped out to a 9-0 lead and prevented the Grizzlies from scoring until the 8:36 mark of the first period. Portland extended its lead to 26-15 at the first-quarter break, holding Memphis to 6-for-20 (0-5 3-PT) from the field, but those 11 points represented Portland’s largest lead on the night.

The Trail Blazers managed only 14 points in the second period and trailed 42-40 heading into halftime. Portland maintained contact throughout, trailing just 79-78 midway through the fourth quarter, but never regained the lead in the second half.

"We had trouble scoring. Part of it was their defense,” said Coach Stotts. “I thought our offense never really got on track after that first quarter. That was disappointing, but I thought our guys competed defensively throughout the night.”

The Trail Blazers are now 15-13 on the season and 5-9 on the road, having lost six straight away from home.

“We’re losing winnable games, and you can’t do that in the Western Conference,” said McCollum. “It seems like we go through this once a year where we go on a streak, and it’s terrible and it’s the worst thing in the world, and we overcome it.”

TOP PERFORMERS

• McCollum netted 40-plus points for the fifth time in his career. He has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games at FedEx Forum.

• Lillard scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

• Al-Farouq Aminu (10 points) scored in double figures for the third straight game and sixth of the last seven.

• Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 23 points (9-18 FG) and six assists.

• MarShon Brooks netted 13 points to lead all reserves. JaMychal Green scored all 12 of his points off the bench in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers set a new season high with 11 steals.

• Memphis grabbed a 38-15 advantage in bench scoring.

• For the second straight night, both teams led by double figures (Memphis-14, Portland-11).

• Maurice Harkless (rest) missed the game after appearing in each of Portland’s last 10 contests. Jake layman started his 20th game of the season – first since Nov. 23.

QUOTABLE

“We don’t have time to be soft out there – not to the refs, not to the other team. It’s a lot on the line every night. If somebody wants to argue with the ref, argue with the ref. But make sure that it translates to aggressive play on the court.” – CJ McCollum

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers return home for a single game – Friday against Toronto. At 22-7, the Raptors own the best record in the NBA. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620 AM.