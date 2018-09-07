Full NBA 2K19 Ratings For Every 2018-19 Trail Blazer

With the game now released, it's time to once again check out how the Portland Trail Blazers fared in terms of their rankings on the popular NBA2K video game franchise. But while most teams just give you the overall ratings for their players, we here at Trail Blazers HQ take it a step beyond that by posting the complete breakdown of what goes into those ratings.

As you can see, Damian Lillard is rightfully the highest-rated player on the team with a 90 rating and an "Offensive Superstar" designation thanks to "A" grades in all of the offensive categories. CJ McCollum isn't far behind with an 87 rating an an "Offensive Star" ratings, which probably would have been bumped up to "Superstar" had he not gotten a "B+" in playmaking.

There's a fairly step dropoff after the starting backcourt, with Jusuf Nurkić coming in next with a 79 ratings followed by Al-Farouq Aminu at 76. Seth Curry, who missed all of last season due to injury, coming in as the fifth-highest rated Trail Blazer at 75 is a bit surprising, as NBA 2K19's apparent belief that Zach Collins is bad at everything. And while Wade Baldwin noted that he was humbled by being cut by the Grizzlies after being a first-round pick just a year before, I think he'd be rightfully upset at being the lowest rated player on the team with a 68 rating.

Overall, the average rating of the Trail Blazers is 74. Click here if you'd like to see how these ratings compare to the NBA 2K18 ratings.

DAMIAN LILLARD - Overall: 90 - "Offensive Superstar"

INS: A+ | MID: A- | 3PT: A- | INS D: D- | PER D: C | PLMK: A | REB: C- | PHYS: A | IQ: A- | POT: A

CJ MCCOLLUM - Overall: 87 - "Offensive Star"

INS: A- | MID: A- | 3PT: A | INS D: D- | PER D: D+ | PLMK: B+ | REB: D+ | PHYS: B | IQ: B+ | POT: A -

JUSUF NURKIĆ - Overall: 79 - "Low Post Threat"

INS: B | MID: C | 3PT: F | INS D: B+ | PER D: F | PLMK: D+ | REB: A- | PHYS: D | IQ: B | POT: B

AL-FAROUQ AMINU - Overall: 76 - "Elite Defender"

INS: C | MID: D- | 3PT: B- | INS D: B- | PER D: B- | PLMK: C | REB: B | PHYS: C | IQ: B+ | POT: B

SETH CURRY - Overall: 75 - "Sharpshooter"

INS: C | MID: B+ | 3PT: A | INS D: F | PER D: D | PLMK: B | REB: D | PHYS: C- | IQ: C- | POT: B

EVAN TURNER - Overall: 73 - "Two-Way Wing"

INS: C | MID: B | 3PT: C- | INS D: D+ | PER D: C- | PLMK: B- | REB: D+ | PHYS: C | IQ: C+ | POT: B

MAURICE HARKLESS - Overall: 73 - "Two-Way Wing"

INS: C- | MID: D+ | 3PT: B- | INS D: C- | PER D: C+ | PLMK: C- | REB: C- | PHYS: B | IQ: C | POT: B-

MEYERS LEONARD - Overall: 71 - "Faceup Center"

INS: D | MID: B- | 3PT: B+ | INS D: D+ | PER D: D- | PLMK: D | REB: B | PHYS: D | IQ: C | POT: B-

NIK STAUSKAS - Overall: 71 - "Perimeter Threat"

INS: C+ | MID: D | 3PT: A- | INS D: F | PER D: D | PLMK: C+ | REB: D+ | PHYS: D+ | IQ: C | POT: B-

JAKE LAYMAN - Overall: 70 - "Reserve"

INS: C- | MID: D+ | 3PT: D- | INS D: C- | PER D: C | PLMK: C | REB: D+ | PHYS: C | IQ: C | POT: B-

ZACH COLLINS - Overall: 70 - "Low Post Threat"

INS: C+ | MID: D- | 3PT: D+ | INS D: C | PER D: D | PLMK: D | REB: C+ | PHYS: C- | IQ: D+ | POT: B

CALEB SWANIGAN - Overall: 70 - "Inside Scorer"

INS: C | MID: C- | 3PT: F | INS D: C | PER D: F| PLMK: D+ | REB: B+ | PHYS: D | IQ: D+ | POT: B

ANFERNEE SIMONS - Overall: 69 - "Skilled Shooter"

INS: C | MID: C+ | 3PT: B- | INS D: F | PER D: D+ | PLMK: B | REB: D | PHYS: B | IQ: D | POT: B+

GARY TRENT JR - Overall: 69 - "Athletic Shooting Guard"

INS: C+ | MID: B- | 3PT: B | INS D: C- | PER D: C | PLMK: C+ | REB: D | PHYS: A- | IQ: C- | POT: B

WADE BALDWIN - Overall: 68 | "Pass-First Point"

INS: C | MID: C- | 3PT: D- | INS D: C- | PER D: D+ | PLMK: B | REB: D+ | PHYS: C | IQ: A- | POT: B