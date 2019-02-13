Wojnarowski: Trail Blazers Sign Enes Kanter

The Portland Trail Blazers created an open roster spot with the trade that sent Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and two future second round picks to Cleveland in exchange for Rodney Hood. According to reports, that spot has now been filled.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Trail Blazers have signed seven-year veteran big man Enes Kanter, who was recently bought out by the New York Knicks...



Blazers beat a crowded field for Kanter, including the Lakers, per sources. Kanter is an important addition for Blazers, where he'll play a good share of minutes. Portland signed Kanter to a $70M offer sheet in 2015, which OKC matched. https://t.co/1Qdd1Ff43G — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2019

The third overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 Draft, the 6-11 center has averaged 11.9 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 7.6 points in 560 games over the course of his seven-plus NBA season. After playing his first three seasons in Utah, Kanter was traded to Oklahoma City in a three-team deal at the 2015 trade deadline. The Trail Blazers tendered an offer sheet to Kanter when he was a restricted free agent in 2015, though Oklahoma City eventually matched. After playing two seasons with the Thunder, Kanter was traded along with Doug McDermott to New York in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

Kanter averaged 14.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes in his first season with the Knicks, though fell out of the rotation as the team looked to develop younger players under head coach David Fizdale. After reported attempts to trade Kanter failed — he is the last year of a four-year contract — the decision was made to buy-out the center, leaving him free to sign with another team. According to Wojnarowski, not to mention the man himself, that team is the Trail Blazers.

Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, one would assume Kanter will join the Trail Blazers after the All-Star break on their seven-game, 15-day road trip, which starts on February 21 against the Nets in Brooklyn.