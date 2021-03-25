Trail Blazers Trade Hood, Trent Jr. to Toronto For Powell

You wanted a deal, you got a deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (the trade has since been finalized), the Trail Blazers have agreed to send Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to the Toronto/Tampa Raptors in exchange for Norman Powell, a 6-3 guard/forward in his sixth season out of UCLA. The deal was agreed upon a few hours prior to the trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon.

Powell, selected by the Bucks with the 46th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft before being traded to Toronto, has played all six of his season with the Raptors, averaging 9.9 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 349 career appearances.

But after coming off the bench for the better part of his first five seasons, Powell has started 31 games in 2020-21 and is averaging 19.6 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three -- one of the best marks in the NBA this season -- , 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.

He’s technically under contract for next season, though he’s got a player option for the 2021-22 season, and all reports seem to indicate that he will decline that option to become a free agent. In that scenario, Portland would have “Bird Rights,” meaning they can go over the cap to re-sign him.

More to come...