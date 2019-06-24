Wojnarowski: Blazers Trade Evan Turner To Atlanta For Kent Bazemore

The Trail Blazers started revamping their wing rotation by selecting 6-6 forward Nassir Little out of North Carolina with the 25th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers aren't finished addressing that position for the 2019-20 season.

Wojnarowski is reporting that the Trail Blazers have traded guard/forward Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard/forward Kent Bazemore...



Portland is trading Evan Turner to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019 Cap neutral deal for Blazers and Hawks. Portland acquires a wing in Bazemore who'll provide an insurance policy on free agent Rodney Hood. Hood's market value exceeds Portland's ability to keep him using the taxpayer MLE. https://t.co/V1XXBYubmy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019

Assuming the report is true — and there’s no reason to believe it isn’t — Turner’s career in Portland comes to an end after signing four-year deal as a free agent in 2016. Turner played 217 games for the Trail Blazers, with 54 of those coming as a starter, averaging 8.0 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent shooting from three, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

Turner was often the subject of scorn from the fanbase, mostly due to the ratio between his statistics and his contract, though he was one/is a favorite in Portland’s locker room. He was often praised for his willingness to do whatever was asked of him, even as his importance in the lineup started to wane. But he also had moments over the course of three seasons in which his ballhanding, rebounding and defense played integral roles in the team’s success, including a 14-point, seven-rebound and two-assist performance in Portland’s 100-96 victory versus the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

As for Bazemore, he joins the Trail Blazers after spending the last five seasons with the Hawks, the last three of which also came under a contract signed in 2016. The 6-5 wing going into his eighth season out of Old Dominion averaged 10.4 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 355 games (242 starts). Bazemore contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, same as Turner’s, so the trade, in essence, gives the Blazers a bit more athleticism and a better shooter who they can evaluate over the next 10 months.

