Wojnarowski: Blazers Interviewing Multiple Coaching Candidates

According to reports, the Trail Blazers have entered the next phase of their search for a new head coach.

After mutually parting ways with Terry Stotts after nine seasons and considering between 20 and 25 potential candidates, the Trail Blazers are moving on to the interview portion of their search according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski...



Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni is interviewing for the Portland Trail Blazers coaching job today, sources tell ESPN. Two more assistant coaches — the Clippers’ Chauncey Billups and the Spurs’ Becky Hammon — are set to interview with Portland early this week, too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2021

Mike D’Antoni has amassed a 672-527 record as an NBA head coach in stints with the Nuggets, Suns, Knicks, Lakers and, most recently, Rockets. He also served as an assistant coach on Mike Dunleavy’s staff in Portland during the 2000-01 season. And he helped the Nets to a 48-24 record this season as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets under head coach (and one of his former players) Steve Nash.

As for Chauncey Billups and Becky Hammon, both are former players -- Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA and Hammon 16 WNBA seasons -- turned assistant coaches who played guard in the pros and their college ball in the state of Colorado. Hammon just finished up her seventh season as an assistant coach with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich, while Billups, who served as an analyst for ESPN after retiring from playing in 2014, is in his first year as an assistant for the Clippers under Ty Lue.

Shams Charania at The Athletic also posted a list of potential candidates for Portland’s head coaching job this weekend, a list that includes the aforementioned coaches along with Dawn Staley and Brent Barry, though no word on whether any of them are due to get an actual interview.