While Portland's Defense Has Improved, It Has Not Yet Travelled

HOUSTON -- Suffice to say, the Portland Trail Blazers have had a rough go of it on the road to start their 2021-22 season.

They’ve yet to win a game on the road after six tries, and of those six losses, only one, their 107-104 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on November 3, was by less than 10 points. It’s certainly not the worst road start in franchise history -- they lost their first 18 games on the road to start the 1980-81 season -- but for a team that actually won more games away from home last season, there is some cause for concern.

But at least the reason for Portland’s road woes so far this season are obvious: they simply have not played the same quality of defense away from home as they have at Moda Center.

“We just got to be a little more focused; getting stops, guarding, knowing what coverages we’re in,’ said Norman Powell after Portland’s loss to the Clippers in L.A. Tuesday night. “We had a lot of blown coverages and blown coverages come from lack of communication or just not being focused. You know, it’s top to bottom; especially out on the road, we got to be a little more locked in.”

While there’s been some offensive drop off on the road, they’re scoring frequently and efficiently enough away to come away with at least a few wins. Scoring 13 fewer points per game on the road certainly isn’t helping (116.2 points at home compared to 103.0 on the road), nor is shooting six percentage points worse from three (38.7 percent at home compared to 32.2 percent on the road) and scoring more than five fewer second-chance and transition points. An offensive rating of 104.9 points per 100 possession on the road, which ranks 20th, isn’t something to aspire to, but again, it’s good enough that playing even average defense away from home would almost surely have resulted in a few road wins.

But they are not playing even average defense on the road through six games. Their defensive rating of 117.1 points per 100 possessions on the road is the worst mark in the NBA and is nearly 20 points per 100 possessions worse than their rating in home games. Same goes for their net rating, which at -12.3 ranks 29th in the league and is a 25 point swing in the wrong direction from their 13.6 net rating at home, which is second only to Golden State so far this season.

You don’t need to dig too deep into “advanced” statistics to see the issue. Portland road opponents are shooting 51.2 percent from the field, the worst mark in the NBA and are tied for 30th with the Suns (a team that is 2-1 on the road this season) in opponent three-point percentage on the road at 43 percent. Considering these percentages, even marginal improvement in their road defense would go long way toward getting on the right side of things away from home.

"I don’t think we’re doing a bad job of taking a challenge or finding and guarding the ball,” said Damian Lillard. “We are doing a solid job, it’s just getting to the next thing. Sometimes our defense is breaking down because we’re not on a string. It takes everybody for it to work. Everybody has to be sharp, and everybody has to see what’s going on. When we don’t, you end up with an open three.”

Getting off to a rough start isn’t at all surprising given the Trail Blazers have the toughest schedule in the NBA in the first 20 games -- two of their six road losses have come in the second game of back-to-backs -- and are installing a new system, though they’ve still managed to win five of their first six games at home. They’ll have two more chances to get their first road win of the season, starting with a game Friday night versus the Rockets, the only other team yet to win a road game, before returning home for four-straight.

“It’s obvious we’re a work in progress,” said CJ McCollum. “It’s like two different teams: we play really well at home and then defensively on the road we haven’t been great, offensively either. We’re a work in progress.”