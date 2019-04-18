VIDEO » Trail Blazers Capture Cousins In Latest Edition Of 'Game Of Zones'
The folks over at Bleacher Report have put out the latest edition of their popular animated web series, "Game Of Zones," which prominently features your Portland Trail Blazers. After a segment poking fun of the ill-fated MarShon Brooks/Dillon Brooks trade between the Suns and Grizzlies, the episode turns to summer in the "Port Lands" where House Blazers take DeMarcus Cousins prisoner...
While some of the storylines are a bit dated -- Nik Stauskas is no longer on the team and Cousins is likely out for the postseason after tearing his left quadriceps -- the Trail Blazers have relied on the "Lord Of Light-Hearted Locker Room Chemistry" to grab the three-seed and the first two games of their best-of-seven series versus the Thunder. Eventually, Damian Lillard steps in to cut Cousins loose after offering an opinion about Golden State's "golden cup" before the segments finishes with a catchy tune about Portland's season.
NEXT UP: