VIDEO » Simons And Walton Face Off On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

While Bill Walton and Anfernee Simons have obviously never had an opportunity to play alongside each other on the court, though they do comprise a potent comedy duo in the studio.

On the special NBA Finals edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" hosted by Anthony Anderson (would it really be that hard to call it "Anthony Anderson Live!" when he's hosting?), Walton and Simons face off in a game called "Generation Gap" in which each player is asked pop culture questions from the other contestant's generation. So Simons, 46 years Walton's junior, is asked to identify Mr. Ed ("I don't know, Donkey from 'Shrek?'"), while Walton has to name two of the three Jonas Brothers, and so forth. It's a good bit, and more than anything, it's great to see Ant showing some of the personality we often see behind the scenes.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.