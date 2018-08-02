VIDEO » Seth Curry Talks Offseason Workouts

After missing all of the 2017-18 season due to a fractured left tibia, Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, who was signed as free agent less than a month ago, is back on the court and in the weight room preparing for his first season in Portland. Thanks to the folks at USA Today, we have an idea of what Curry's workouts look like...



Seth Curry takes cues from brother Steph to prepare for NBA season. pic.twitter.com/K5P05hJtlW — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 1, 2018

Working with trainer Travelle Gaines, Curry talks about the importance of varying workouts in order to keep things fresh.

"If it feels like a job or you feel like you have to get up and work on your game, work on your body to prepare for the season, it's going to be too hard," said Curry. "You've got to enjoy the process of working out and preparing for actual gametime."

Curry also discusses the dangers of over-preparing, working out with his brother Stephen and what he's learned from his approach to the offseason and how he manages his diet.