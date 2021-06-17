VIDEO » McCollum Talks One Barrel Challenge On 'Good Morning America'

Trail Blazers guard and entrepreneurs CJ McCollum was joined by Kevin Love and Channing Frye on the June 17 edition of "Good Morning America" to discuss the One Barrel Challenge, a fundraiser whose goal is to make "Oregon’s wine industry more accessible and inclusive, regardless of color, class or creed."

McCollum's label, Heritage 91, and Love and Frye's joint venture, Chosen Family, are two of the seven wineries participating in this year's One Barrel Challenge, with the proceeds going to the Maurice Lucas Foundation. McCollum's chardonnay is already sold out, but the offerings from Chosen, Adelsheim, Division Wine Co., Granville, Hazelfern and L'angelo Estate are still available.