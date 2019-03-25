VIDEO » Lillard Talks Being 'One Of The Best Players In The NBA' and Playoff Goals On ESPN's 'The Jump'

Last week, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard joined Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Scottie Pippen on ESPN's "The Jump" to discuss a range of topics, including Antonio Brown joining Lillard's beloved Raiders, why he called himself "one of the best players in the league" and why he wasn't happy with the way it was reported, what he thinks fans expect out of the team in the playoffs after three straight sweeps, whether he likes the "Logo Lillard" nickname and what he thinks would constitute a successful postseason...

"We've been out of the first round a few times, but I think trying to get to the Western Conference Finals, I think that would be, in my eyes, to at least get there would be successful," said Lillard. "We know it's possible. We know that it's tough in the Western Conference so sometimes you get in the first round and you get a touch matchup like we did the last few years and you lose, we know that's possible. But in my eyes, I think success would be at least getting to the Western Conference Finals."