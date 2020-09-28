VIDEO » Jaylen Hoard Goes 'Inside The Bubble'

Trail Blazers two-way rookie Jaylen Hoard has tried to make the most of his first professional season. Splitting his time between Portland and the G-League, Hoard appeared in 13 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season, though the team saw enough to bring him to Orlando for the season restart. He played sparingly, though he did manage to play 42 minutes over three games in the first-round loss to the Lakers.

But while he didn't get much PT, Hoard found other ways to utilize his time in Orlando, shooting behind-the-scenes video during his time at the Walt Disney World Resort. That footage has been compiled into a series and the first edition is available on YouTube...

Over the court of Part 1, which is beautifully shot and edited, Hoard discusses how he spent his time prior to the restart, finding out that he'd be joining the team in Orlando, going through quarantine, injured players returning and what Damian Lillard told him after their second loss in the bubble. Give it a watch before Part 2 drops.