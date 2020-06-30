VIDEO: 'Everything Is Dame' With Lillard On The NBA 2K21 Cover

With so many people staying close to home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video games, already wildly popular, have become one of the primary ways for many to pass the time under stay-at-home orders. And soon, you'll be able to spend some of that time with Damian Lillard, or at least his likeness.

It was announced Tuesday that Lillard will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K21, the latest iteration of the popular video game franchise. And to promote the partnership, NBA 2K21 released a truly great video, shot in the days of social distancing, entitled "Everything Is Dame"...

Lillard was also on the cover of NBA Live '15 and NBA 2K Online 2. All he needs now is the cover of a rebooted Arch Rivals.

More from the folks at 2K...

Today, 2K revealed the first of its three Cover Athletes - five-time NBA All-Star and Portland Trail Blazers' standout Damian Lillard has been selected to lead the cover for NBA 2K21 on all current-generation platforms! Dame D.O.L.L.A. Logo Lillard. Sub Zero. Few players match his versatility on the court, and even fewer dominate the last minutes of the 4th quarter when the game is on the line: Dame Time! Damian Lillard rains fire on his competition and regularly drops bars in the music studio, matching perfectly with this year’s theme for NBA 2K21: Everything is Game. “This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” said Lillard. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.” As the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms, players around the world will see Lillard's skywalking dunk on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google Stadia. “There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar," stated Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. "From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on court domination, he's the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we're honored to have him." NBA 2K and Lillard will also partner through 2K Foundations, 2K's program to support underserved communities by revitalizing basketball courts and community centers across the nation, to renovate a site in his hometown of Oakland, CA for the local community. Previously, Damian Lillard was the cover athlete for NBA 2K Online 2. On July 1, 2K will announce the cover athlete for the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details will be announced including the release date and pricing, when pre-orders go live on July 2.

Also, shoutout to Portland comedian and former Trail Blazers Outsider Shain Brenden on his fine work in the spot.