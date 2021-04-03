VIDEO » Damian Lillard Featured In 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

We've known for a while that Damian Lillard was going to have a "significant" role in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the LeBron James-led sequel to the original starting Michael Jordan, but we didn't have much to go off other than that. But with the release of the first extended trailer for the film, we have a much better idea of the role Lillard plays...

As a robotic version of himself, Lillard, who is joined by the likes of Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Anthony Davis, seems to be the most featured member of the "Goon Squad," the team tasked with defeating James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the "Toon Squad." You can make some assumptions about what powers his character might possess (notice the clock on his shoulder) but he's definitely a villain, which isn't a role we're accustomed to seeing Lillard play. Extend that acting range Dame!

"I'm not going to say it was fun, eventually it was fun, and now I'm happy I did it knowing that I was a part of something like that," said Lillard back in July 2019 of shooting the film. "I think it's going to be great."

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is scheduled to debut in theaters and HBO Max on July 16.