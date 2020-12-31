VIDEO » Dame Teaches Cardi B How To Ball on Latest Edition Of 'Cardi Tries'

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is a man of many pursuits. Between being one of the best point guards in the NBA, a musician who goes by the nom du rap DAME D.O.L.L.A, an actor ("Space Jam: A New Legacy" comes out some time in 2021!), mentor and philanthropist, Lillard has ample opportunities to delve into various interests. And now he's helping others do the same.

In the third episode of the new Facebook series "Cardi Tries" Lillard introduces rapper/actress/fingernail enthusiast Cardi B to the basics of basketball, with varying results....

The episode, shot at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, features Lillard running Cardi B through a host of drills, none of which she's all that capable of completing.

"Basically she has a new show, I think it’s on Facebook, called 'Cardi Tries,'" said Lillard. "So Cardi tries ballet, Cardi tries basketball, Cardi tries whatever. When she did Cardi does basketball she wanted me to help, so I was basically teaching a bunch of kids, there was a team. It’s like ‘My friend Cardi B wanted to learn how to hoop so I invited her to our practice’ and she just showed up at the practice."

But with Dame's assistance and encouragement, Cardi B manages to get through the absolute bare minimum, which is actually an accomplishment in this case. In the end, Cardi B comes away with the realization that basketball is a bit harder than it looks, something that we could all stand to remind ourselves of from time to time.

"It was cool, she was real cool man, real humble. It was fun," said Lillard. "She’s just terrible, so I’m just trying to put her through drills and do all this stuff with her. She’s funny as hell."