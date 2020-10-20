VIDEO » CJ McCollum Interviews Kamala Harris On First Episode of 'ReMaking America'

Due to a fracture in the transverse process of the L3 vertebra, an injury suffered in the first "seeding game" during the restart in Orlando, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum hasn't devoted much time to his primary occupation since Portland was eliminated by the Lakers in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs. But he's devoted much of the time he usually sends working out on the court to working on his side gig, journalism, and his first big project in that field is a big one.

As a part of the first episode of his new show, "ReMaking America," on PlayersTV (of which he is also an investor), McCollum, along with Tobias Harris and Donovan Mitchell, interviews California senator and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the first segment of which has been posted by the Biden/Harris campaign...

The interview touches on a range of topics, including the importance of voting, police violence and the role of law enforcement in the Black community, education reform and the importance of investment in underserved communities.

The full edition of "ReMaking America" will air Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on PlayersTV.