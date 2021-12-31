Two Players Exit COVID Protocols, Two Players Enter Prior To Game Versus Lakers

When it comes to how the Trail Blazers are dealing with COVID-19, it’s two steps forward, two steps back.

On Thursday, the team announced that both Ben McLemore and Dennis Smith are probable for Friday’s game versus the Lakers in Los Angeles after spending the last seven days in health and safety protocols due to positive COVID-19 test results. After a week that saw over half the roster and a number of coaches enter health and safety protocols, McLemore and Smith are the first players to surpass time and testing benchmarks needed in order to return to play.

Both players traveled with the team from Portland to Los Angeles Thursday afternoon and are likely to see action Friday night.

But rather than getting a boost in terms of the number of players the Trail Blazers will have available Friday night, the return of McLemore and Smith only gets the Blazers back to where they were a few days prior due to both Anfernee Simons and recent G-League signee Brandon Williams both entering health and safety protocols, presumably due to positive test results, Thursday afternoon.

While Williams has been little-used since being signed to a 10-day hardship exemption contract -- he’s played 12 minutes over the course of two games -- Simons, averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.2 minutes per game, has been one of the first Blazers off the bench this season. It is likely that both Smith and McLemore will pick up Simons’ minutes considering CJ Elleby is the only other guard available to come off the bench with Damian Lillard and Norman Powell starting.

Both Simons and Williams played in Portland’s most recent contest, a 120-105 loss to the Jazz at Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29, but will not be out for at least the next five days, and potentially longer, as per the NBA’s protocols.

Simons and Williams are the first Blazers to enter health and safety protocols since December 26, when the NBA began mandating daily testing. They join Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, Cody Zeller, Trendon Watford and Keljin Blevins, head coach Chauncey Billups and assistant coach Roy Rogers as those on the team currently in health and safety protocols. CJ McCollum is also unavailable as he recovers from right lung pneumothorax.

It’s conceivable that all of those players and coaches but Simons and Williams could be available in time for Portland’s first game of 2022, a tilt versus the Hawks at Moda Center on Monday, January 3, though it’s also possible more players enter the protocols between now and then.