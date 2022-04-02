Trail Blazers Talk Trash And Their Alma Maters Before The Final Four

The Men’s NCAA Tournament started more than two weeks ago with 68 teams vying for a National Championship. Now, as “March Madness” moves into April, the field has been whittled down to just four -- Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova --- with the semifinals scheduled for Saturday and the championship on Monday, both in New Orleans.

But at least one Trail Blazer will be happy no matter which team wins, as there is one player on the roster who attended and played for each of the teams in the Final Four, something that has only happened two other other times according to ESPN Stats and Information (the Rockets in 2011-12 and the Cavs in 1990-91 being the other instances).

Ben McLemore (Kansas), Josh Hart (Villanova) and Justise Winslow (Duke) all won National Championships with their respective alma maters while Nassir Little (North Carolina) had his one and only collegiate season ended with a loss in the third round. And as you can imagine, all four will be rooting for their former teams -- two-seed Villanova faces one-seed Kansas in the first game of the night followed by eight-seed North Carolina versus two-seed Duke in the nightcap -- and talking trash to their current teammates, when the Final Four begins Saturday night.

Here’s what all four players had to say about their respective college programs going in the final weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball season...

8 North Carolina vs. 2 Duke

Justise Winslow, Duke: “I like our chances just because the story is becoming a fairytale ending. It’s hard to beat a team twice, let alone hard to beat North Carolina twice. It could be a down year for Duke and I would probably say the same thing, it’s just hard to beat that team twice, just in general, historically. So I like our chances.

“Anything can happen in a National Championship. We was down 12, 13 points, we came back to win. Whether it’s Kansas or Villanova, I actually really do like our chances.”

Nassir Little: North Carolina: “First time in history (that Duke and UNC are meeting in the Final Four). It’s crazy, it’s probably going to be the biggest game ever, any sport, any level. So it’s going to be a big time game. I know emotions are going to be high, I just hope UNC just stays composed and pull it out.

“I love their chances. More so than proving it to the fans, I think they’ve proved to themselves that they can compete with the best teams in the country. They beat Baylor, they obviously beat Duke at home, Coach K’s last game there. So they’ve shown themselves that they can compete in those games, it’s just a matter of coming in focused and doing what they’ve got to do.”

“It is but it’s 1-1 (Duke and North Carolina split their series this season), so somebody got to win the game. I think it’s hard to win twice in a row because the team that lost will come out with some extra oomph. Especially losing Coach K’s last game at Cameron, kind of ruining the whole narrative, they’re going to come out with fire. UNC going to have to take that first blow, understand it’s a game of runs, stay composed and just try to get it done.

On how they’re dealing with the rivalry in the run up to Saturday’s game...

Justise Winslow, Duke: “We’re only relevant because we win, people who dislike Duke, it’s because of that longevity, that effectiveness, that will to win over time, winning games people don’t feel like we should have won. Comeback games, rivalry games, tournament games, national championships. They hate us because they ain’t us but that’s how it is.

“I don’t think (Little) quite believes in his team, but that’s probably a conversation for you to have with him. The rivalry goes deep, but for us as players, we kind of just go out there and play. We let the fans and the students do all the talking, because a lot of times, we’ve played with these guys growing up or we’ve been McDonald’s All-American with them, we’ve been on Team USA or different types of teams, so you like the guys. It’s just a little added fire for us too, but it’s not what the fans make it.”

Nassir Little, North Carolina: “Justise ain’t been talking to me like that lately, I lowkey been noticing it. He’s kind of been avoiding me, feel like he’s scared a little bit, but we just going to see (Saturday).”

2 Villanova vs. 1 Kansas

Ben McLemore, Kansas: “They’ve got a great chance, I’m happy for them to be back in the Final Four. I remember the last time we was in the Final Four when I was a redshirt freshman, we played against Ohio State in the Final Four and Kentucky in the Championship game. So I’m happy for the Jayhawks and rooting for them (Saturday).

“Kansas is about family, just big on family. Getting guys that’s hungry, came from nothing and just want to compete on a high level and win games.”

Josh Hart, Villanova: “I don’t know, one of our best players got hurt so I’m kind of curious to see how they fill that void. I don’t know, we’ll see, it’s questionable right now.

“Going through adverse situations and not breaking, I think that’s the biggest thing with us: We don’t break. We might bend, we might fall down but we’re always going to get up, always going to keep moving and get better from it. I think that approach is something we’ve all had there. Just ultra competitive.”

On how they’re dealing with the rivalry in the run up to Saturday’s game...

Ben McLemore, Kansas: “He know they gonna lose. One of their best players is down so that’s kind of why he’s shaky about it. But two good teams, gonna go out there and have to battle, going to be a good game to watch.”

Josh Hart, Villanova: “We only play like six players and the guy who was No. 1 in minutes is out, so next man up. Nothing for me to get worried about, I’m not playing, I’ve got nothing to do with it. Villanova, we just go out there and we battle, so if they beat us, good for them. I just know I’ve never lost to Kansas in my career, just want to put that out there.”