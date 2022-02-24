Trail Blazers Start 'Second Half' Of Season With More New Faces

Between injuries, COVID and performance, the five players who started on Opening Night for the Trail Blazers didn’t end up playing alongside each other much for the first few months of the season. Then after a flurry of moves prior to the 2022 deadline, and the persistence of some of those aforementioned injuries, many of the players who started the season in Portland are no longer with the team or not expected to return for some time, if at all.

And now, with 23 games left to play in the regular season, the Trail Blazers are going through more changes, resulting in the team looking considerably different, once again, after the All-Star break than they did before it.

First and foremost, the team announced on Wednesday that Jusuf Nurkic, the only player who started on Opening Night who was still in the starting lineup prior to the All-Star break, will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks due to flare up of plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

“That’s tough,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “This probably should have happened earlier than this, to be honest He’s been playing on it, toughing it out, and to be honest with you, he just hasn’t said anything for so long that I forgot. I really did. He’s been playing on it for quite a while.”

Nurkic, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, will miss the next 13 games and would return with 10 games to play in the best-case scenario. Whether or not he returns at any point this season will likely be defined by both the injury and where the Trail Blazers are in the standings if and when he’s cleared to resume basketball activities.

After an up and down season last year, Nurkic has been arguably Portland’s most consistent performer in 2021-22, posting averages of 15.0 points on a career-best 54 percent shooting from the field, 11.1 rebounds, also the best mark of his career thus far, 2.8 assists and 1.1 points in 56 games this season. Despite being without longtime running buddies Damian Lillard, who is out after undergoing surgery to repair an abdominal issue, and CJ McCollum, who was recently traded to New Orleans, Nurkic seemed to relish the opportunity to play alongside both young and new players who have eaten up the bulk of the minutes recently.

“I just want him to be healthy, first and foremost,” said Billups. “He’s been such a force for us, we need him, we miss him. But you’ve got to think about the actual player, the position that he’s in right now. Free agent this year, you’ve got to think about all that. As a player, I think about all that. It’s unfortunate, but I understand it though.”

The Trail Blazers, likely due to knowing that Nurkic would be sidelined for at least the next month, made two moves this week to help make up for his absence.

First, they signed 6-7 rookie Trendon Watford, who had been on a two-way contract, to a standard NBA contract. Watford, who went undrafted last year out of LSU, has been Portland’s backup center for much of the season, averaging 4.5 points on 59 percent shooting from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.6 minutes per game this season.

And second, they signed 6-9 center Drew Eubanks, now in his fourth season out of Oregon State and Reynolds High School, to a 10-day contract. Eubanks appeared in 148 games overall and 49 this season with the Spurs before being traded to the Raptors along with Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic and a 2022 1st round pick. But Eubanks was waived the same day of the trade, making him an unrestricted free agent. Less than two weeks later, he’ll suit up for the first time as a Trail Blazer.

“We signed Drew at the right time, we needed that body,” said Billups. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for Drew to come in and play. Trendon, obviously, he’s been playing great. We got the right guy at the right time. If you’re Drew, obviously you feel bad about Nurk going down but what an opportunity. I’m looking forward to that, to coaching Drew and teaching Drew how we do things around here.”

But Eubanks isn’t the only player expected to make their Portland debut when the Trail Blazers start the stretch run of the season Thursday night at Moda Center versus the Warriors. Rookie Keon Johnson, who Portland acquired in the trade on February 4 but has not yet played due to an ankle injury, is listed as probable for Thursday’s game.

“Keon is getting close and I’m hopeful that he may be out there (versus Golden State),” said Billups. “He practiced today, looked good. Obviously we’ll have to see how he feels the day after live practice -- that’s his first time in quite a while. I’m hoping that he can help us (versus Golden State).

Johnson, a 6-5 guard known for his uncommon athleticism, was selected with the 21st pick of the 2021 NBA Draft after playing one season at Tennessee and appeared in 15 games for the Clippers before being sent to Portland along with Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow.

And while it won’t technically be a “debut,” Brandon Williams, who played in two games for the Trail Blazers earlier this season while on a 10-day contract, has been signed to a two-way contract and will be available for Thursday’s contest. Williams, a 6-2 rookie who went undrafted after playing two season at Arizona, averaged 20.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and

1.30 steals in 32.2 minutes for the Westchester Knicks of the G League this season.