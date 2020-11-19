Trail Blazers Select Elleby Out of WSU With 46th Pick

The Trail Blazers reportedly made their big offseason move prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, but they still had some business to attend to Wednesday night.

With the 46th overall pick, the Trail Blazers selected 6-6 sophomore forward CJ Elleby out of Washington State. The Seattle native led the Cougars in points (18.4), rebounds (7.8), steals (1.8) and blocks (0.8) on the way to earning First Team All Pac-12 honors. A volume three-point shooter, Elleby finish his second season with 74 triples, two off of Klay Thompson’s school record set in 2010.

After shooting 44 and 41 percent from the field and from three, respectively, during his freshman season in Pullman, Elleby saw his percentages drop by four points from the field and six points from three his sophomore season. However, his free throw percentage improved from 66 percent as a freshman to 83 percent as a sophomore in a year that saw the Cougars go 16-16, a dramatic improvement from the prior season.

At 6-6, 200 pounds, Elleby likely projects as a shooting guard/small forward in the NBA. It’s possible that Elleby comes in and competes right away bench minutes on the wing -- a likelihood that varies depending on how the Trail Blazers make out in free agency -- though Neil Olshey and Terry Stotts have made a habit of taking their time when it comes to developing players taken in the second round.

“There’s a lot of guys who get taken in the first or second round who end up in the G-League,” Elleby told Zackary Armstrong of 247sports.com, “so I’m not against playing in it.”

Portland also selected 6-9 freshman center Isaiah Stewart out of Washington, through he is reportedly headed to Detroit as a part of the trade sending Trevor Ariza to Houston in exchange for Robert Covington.