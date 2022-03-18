Trail Blazers Mock Draft Roundup » Players To Watch As The Tourney Heats Up

With the Trail Blazers sitting in 11th in the Western Conference standings with 14 games to play and the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament getting off to an exciting start, there’s no better time to put together our first mock draft roundup of the year. While it’s possible the Trail Blazers end up with no first round picks this year -- their pick conveys to the Chicago Bulls if it ends up outside of the first 14 selections -- they are almost certain to have at least one lottery pick and potentially two depending on how the New Orleans Pelicans fare over the next month -- Portland gets New Orleans’ pick this year if it ends up between five and 14.

And with many of the players in Portland’s projected draft range playing in the NCAA Tournament, now is a great time to check out some potential future Trail Blazers while also rooting for your bracket to go unbusted. What’s more, since Moda Center is hosting one of the West Regionals, you can check out some of these players live and in person as they try to improve their draft stock and keep their tournament hopes alive.

As you can see, there’s quite a bit of variance with regard to where each outlet has the Trail Blazers picking -- the draft order won’t be determined until the 2022 Draft Lottery, which will be held on May 17 in Chicago -- which is understandable considering the standings are still very much in flux with about a month to play in the 2021-22 regular season. But if nothing else, it seems likely that Portland’s pick will end up somewhere between five and 10, at least if they don’t get lucky in the lottery.

With all that stated, here’s our first mock draft roundup of the year...

• Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, who make up the totality of ESPN's NBA Draft coverage, have the Trail Blazers selecting freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. out of Kentucky with the 9th overall pick in a mock draft posted on March 15...

What to watch for: Washington is a highly skilled 6-foot-4 guard with the type of winning pedigree that bodes well for March. Those who followed him closely through high school have long raved about his competitiveness and winning spirit, which despite nagging injuries did shine through at times during his freshman campaign. Washington plays a relatively simple game, thriving off transition hit-aheads, spot 3s, closeout attacks, midrange pull-ups, floaters and occasional ball screens, for which he makes the right play more often than not. While Washington isn't the most dynamic player or overly shifty ball handler, scouts will be studying his ball skills and ability to break down his man, as he has been far more efficient and effective against lesser teams, boasting a 50.5 true shooting percentage (TS%) in 21 games against teams with a winning record versus a 61.5 TS% in nine games against teams under .500. NBA teams also will keep a close eye on his defense, which has been up and down. A head-to-head matchup with Ivey in the Sweet 16 would be a great chance for Washington to prove that his more methodical game can hold up against a high-level athlete.

Washington Jr. won't get that chance, as the two-seed Wildcats were eliminated by the 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, a game in which the 6-3 guard went 2-of-10 from the field for five points to go with two rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes. He averaged 12.5 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from three and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

And with the 10th overall pick, acquired from the Pelicans as a part of the trade sending CJ McCollum to New Orleans, Givony and Schmidt have Portland selecting Bennedict Mathurin, a 6-6 sophomore forward out of Arizona...

The Pac-12 player of the year, Mathurin made a big jump as a sophomore while leading Arizona in scoring. He fits an obvious mold as a strong-framed, 6-foot-6 wing who can space the floor from well beyond the NBA line, shoot running off screens or pulling up off the dribble, and finish explosively in the open floor. He also has made strides as a ball handler and passer, while still only being 19 years old. Mathurin's decision-making in high-leverage moments also will be closely scrutinized. He is at his best when keeping things simple, and he can be prone to huge swings of intensity and productivity on both ends of the floor, depending on the night and how well things are going early in games. The defensive end is where scouts will want to see Mathurin show better focus, especially off the ball, where he can at times be Arizona's weakest link.

Mathurin, a 19-year old Canadian, averaged 17.4 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from three and 76 percent shooting from the line, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game for the Wildcats this season. You can catch him and the rest of the one-seed Arizona Wildcats taking on 16-seed Wright State Raiders Friday in the first round of the South Regional.

• Not sure exactly how Kyle Boone and the rest of the folks at CBS Sports are projecting lottery odds in their mock draft -- they have the Trail Blazers selecting 5th despite currently having the 7th worst record and they have the Pelicans selecting 9th with a pick acquired from the Lakers and 11th with their own pick, which would convey to Portland, though no mention of that is made in the post -- which was posted on March 15, but the draft lottery makes all of this speculative anyway and the bottom part of the standing are still very much to be determined, so it probably doesn’t matter all that much at this point.

So with the 5th overall pick, Boone has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-6 freshman forward AJ Griffin out of Duke...

We haven't really seen consistency from AJ Griffin this season after starting the year banged up, but we have seen some brilliant flashes -- and the flashes are pretty great. In a draft that lacks star potential around this range it's easy to see how he could climb anywhere from No. 4 to No. 10. The wing is a bulldog defender with a big frame who is hitting nearly half of his 3s as a freshman at Duke. His emergence late in the season has shown he's capable of creating and there's still a lot of untapped potential in his game, too.

The 18 year-old forward averaged 10.4 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, a blistering 47 percent shooting from three and 76 percent from the line, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the Blue Devils this season. You can catch Griffin at Duke, a two-seed, facing 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Friday afternoon on CBS.

And with the 11th pick, Boone has Portland selecting 6-8 sophomore forward Keegan Murray out of Iowa...

Keegan Murray is averaging a Big Ten-leading 22.3 points per game and hitting 34% from beyond the arc this season as a sophomore. He's one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the draft for his size, and there should be a robust market for him in this range given his shooting and scoring ability at his height.

Unfortunately, he and the five-seed Hawkeyes were defeated 67-63 by the 12-seed Richmond Spiders Thursday night in Buffalo, though Murray held up his end of the bargain, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes. The Iowa native averaged 23.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in nearly 32 minutes per game this season for the Hawkeyes.

• Kyle Irving at The Sporting News has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-10 center Jalen Duren out of Memphis with the 7th overall pick...

Duren is the most physically gifted player in this class with unmatched strength and jaw-dropping athleticism. He came out of the gate slow during his freshman season but once conference play started, Duren began to show exactly why he's a perennial top-10 pick. He's a two-way force in the paint, catching lobs on offense, protecting the rim on defense and owning the glass on both sides. His 21-point, 20-rebound game in the AAC Tournament is a sign of how physically imposing he can be. Depending on how the actual NBA Draft order shakes out, Duren could easily be selected in the top five.

Duren went 4-11 from the field for 10 points to go with 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes for the nine-seed Tigers in their 64-53 victory versus the eight-seed Boise State Broncos in their first game of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at Moda Center. Duren and Memphis will face Chet Holmgren and the one-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday night either at Moda Center or on TBS.

Duren averaged 12.1 points on 61 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks an d 1.3 assists in 25.5 minutes per game this season for the Tigers.

And with the 11th pick, Boone has Portland, via New Orleans, selecting 6-6 guard Dyson Daniels from the G-league Ignite...

Making the most of his opportunity with the G League Ignite, Daniels has elevated his draft stock into a sure-fire lottery pick. His length and energy make him extremely disruptive and suffocating on defense. His passing ability allows him to act as a secondary initiator on offense. He does the majority of his scoring as a cutter and finishes well around the rim, but he's also developed a little floater that will help him at the next level. His jumper is coming along and that will be the final piece to truly become a two-way threat.

Daniels, a native of Australia, averaged 11.3 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from three, 6.2 rebounds. 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 14 games for the Ignite this season (though good luck finding official stats from those games).

• Ian Levy at Fansided has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-5 sophomore guard Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin with the 9th overall pick...

Davis was one of the most productive players in college basketball this season, averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on an enormous 32.3 usage rate. He’s a strong, physical wing who competes at both ends of the floor and, while he may be overmatched in the NBA playing the primary creator role he has at Wisconsin, he should be even better as a secondary creator working off Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. It would be nice to see his 3-point shooting percentage come up but he was also forced into taking a lot of tough shots this season and should be much more efficient in a complementary role. There are a lot of similarities between Davis and Josh Hart but Davis has a bit more off-the-dribble and pull-up juice and he’s the kind of win-now prospect the Trail Blazers might need if they end up keeping both of their first-round picks this year. His upside may be a bit lower than someone like Shaedon Sharpe, but pairing him with Jovic might give the Blazers the best of both worlds — upside and NBA-ready production.

As mentioned, Davis averaged 19.7 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from three and 78 percent shooting from the line, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game this season for the three-seed Badgers, who play the 14-seed Colgate Raiders Friday in an NCAA Tournament first round matchup.

And with the 10th pick, Levy has Portland selecting 6-10 Serbian forward Nikola Jovic (no relation)...

This could be a big stretch for the Trail Blazers who have the pressure of needing to stay competitive during the rest of Damian Lillard’s prime. But in this mock, they’re getting a much more NBA-ready player with their next pick and, assuming they aren’t making a trade, it might behoove them to roll the dice and see if they can land an unconventional player with a bit more upside and the potential to inspire some more immediate optimism for the future. Jovic is 6-foot-10 with the mobility of a wing and will be one of the youngest players in this class. He is not an explosive athlete but he’s a good outside shooter and a smooth, polished creator. He’s not quite on Josh Giddey’s level but has a similar feel for the game and looks like he could be a much better shooter. He brings big defensive questions but Jovic is the kind of fun, exciting piece who could make things easier for Lillard and revive some joy for the moribund Blazers.

Jovic averaged 10.7 points on 39 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from three, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22 games for Mega Soccerbet/Mozzart of the ABA League in Europe.

• Ricky O’Donnel of SB Nation has the Trail Blazers selecting Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 8th overall pick. And with the 9th pick, he has Portland taking 6-8 forward Tari Eason out of LSU.

Eason, a Los Angeles native who played his freshman season at Cincinnati before taking his talents to Baton Rouge, mostly came off the bench this season to average 16.9 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from three and 80 percent shooting from the line, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game for the Tigers. You can catch Eason and the six-seed Tigers face off against the 11-seed Iowa State Cyclones on Friday afternoon.

• Sam Vecinie of The Athletic, in a mock draft post on February 17, has the Trail Blazers selecting Jalen Duren out of Memphis with the Pelicans pick at 8th...

The flashes keep coming for Jalen Duren, particularly as Memphis has gone on a six-game winning streak. He’s played in the last four of those and has been in double-figures in each. The Tigers are finally figuring out how to use him in space, in transition and out of ball screens occasionally. He’s made a couple of jumpers. It also helps that he’s a freak-show athlete in terms of power/explosiveness with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. Essentially, Duren looks like an NBA player on the court right now, and he blocks a ton of shots to showcase his long-term potential as a drop-coverage defender. He’ll likely hear his name somewhere in the No. 5 to No. 14 range on draft day, even though his skill level and overall comfort in space needs to keep taking strides over the next year.

And Arizona forward Bennedict Mathurin with their own pick at 10th...

Bennedict Mathurin is the prototypical floor-spacing wing who can attack closeouts and score off floaters and out in transition. He has taken a leap this season into a larger role under new coach Tommy Lloyd, averaging 17 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3. This comes one year after he shot 42 percent from 3 but was largely a catch-and-shoot gunner only, as opposed to having expanded his overall offensive game now. Mathurin is the kind of scorer who should find success in the NBA and shouldn’t have too many problems athletically on defense. But he does need to improve his engagement and overall willingness to battle on that end. He’s not really a “3-and-D” guy right now more than a “3-and-transition-offense” guy. He has potential to be an impact player on defense if he wants to be. But it’ll take real effort and consistency that he doesn’t always show.

• Josh Wasserman at Bleacher Report, in a mock draft posted on March 13, has the Trail Blazers selecting Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 8th overall pick...

Some of Davis' limitations separating and shooting have been exposed over the past week. But for the majority of the season, he's still produced and won games with a convincing mix of quick dribble moves, power drives, physical finishing, mid-range shot-making, clutch three-balls and competitive defense. Though Davis might not project as the No. 1 option he's been at Wisconsin, he's too well-rounded to nitpick.

And Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 10th pick...